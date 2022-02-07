Covid: 10-year-old boy among seven dead, 714 fresh cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Feb 7 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy and six others died from coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Monday as 714 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state’s infection count to 2,77,236, a health official said.

So far, 4,033 people have died from the infection in the state.

The officials said the 10-year-old boy died in Shimla, he added.

The dead included two women, the official added.

Three deaths were reported in Shimla and one death each in Kangra, Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi, he said.

The highest 167 fresh cases were found in Kangra, followed by 119 in Mandi, 118 in Shimla, 80 in Hamirpur, 57 in Chamba, 48 in Solan, 46 in Bilaspur, 38 in Sirmaur, 18 in Una, 14 in Kullu, five in Kinnaur and four in Lahaul-Spiti.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state decreased to 5,431 from 6,280 on Sunday, the official said.

Besides, 1,554 more patients recovered from the disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,67,751, he said. PTI DJI RDK RDK

