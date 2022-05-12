COVID: 1,032 Fresh Cases In Delhi; Positivity Rate 3.64%

Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,032 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 3.64 percent, according to data shared by the health department here.

With these new cases, the national capital's overall Covid tally has increased to 18,98,173 while the death toll stands at 26,184, it said.

Delhi reported 970 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 3.34 percent and one death on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 1,118 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Tuesday, while the positivity rate was 4.38 percent.

A total of 28,386 tests were conducted a day earlier, according to the latest health bulletin.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the pandemic's third wave which was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The number of patients under home isolation was 3,743 on Thursday, the bulletin said, adding, the active cases tally stood at 4,928.

There are 9,578 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 173 (1.81 percent) of them are occupied, it said. The number of containment zones as on Thursday stood at 1,875, as per the bulletin.

