Covid: 11 New Cases In J&K, Active Cases Currently At 58

Jammu and Kashmir reported 11 new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,54,301, officials said.

Of the new cases, seven were from Jammu district while four were detected in Baramulla district, they said.

There are 58 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,491, officials said.

The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,752. No Covid-related fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), they added.