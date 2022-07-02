Covid: 11 New Cases In Ladakh, Tally Pushed To 28,429

Ladakh reported 11 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 28,429, officials said on Saturday. The Ladakh administration on Friday had ordered a 15-day summer vacation in all government and private schools in Leh district from July 4 amid a spike in Covid cases.

The Ladakh Children Festival, scheduled from July 4-16, has also been postponed amid rising cases over the past month, officials said.

All the new cases were detected in Leh, taking the active cases in the district to 82, officials said.

There was no active case in Kargil district where the last Covid patient was discharged on Wednesday, they said.

Eight more patients were discharged in Leh on Friday taking the overall recoveries in Ladakh to 28,119, officials said.

Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil.

In an order, District Magistrate, Leh, Shrikant Balasahib Suse said, "In the wake of the recent spike in the Covid cases, especially among children, it will appropriate to pre-pone the summer vacations in all government and private schools in Leh district as a measure to break the chain of infection".

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)