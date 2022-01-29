Covid: 13 deaths, 4,445 fresh cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 29 (PTI) Thirteen more Covid-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Saturday as 4,445 fresh cases surfaced, pushing the state's infection count to 9,42,051, according to a health department bulletin.

So far, 10,269 people have died from the infection in the state.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 1,338 fresh cases while Faridabad, Sonipat and Panchkula reported 475, 274 and 242 cases, respectively. The fatalities included three from Gurugram and two each from Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts, as per the bulletin.

There are 30,197 active Covid cases in the state. PTI SUN ANB ANB

