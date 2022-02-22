Covid: 137 new cases in J-K

Srinagar, Feb 22 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 137 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday that pushed the infection tally to 4,52,547, officials said.

No Covid-related death was reported in the past 24 hours, they said.

Of the new cases, 100 were from the Jammu division and 37 from the Kashmir division, officials said.

Jamnu district recorded the highest 30 cases followed by 25 in Doda district, they said, adding that there are 1,448 active cases in the Union Territory.

The overall recoveries have reached 4,46,352, officials said, adding the death toll stands at 4,747.

There were 51 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since last evening, officials added. PTI MIJ TDS TDS

