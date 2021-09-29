COVID-19: 1,084 New Cases, 13 Deaths In AP

Andhra Pradesh’s cumulative Covid-19 positive cases increased to 20,49,314 with the addition of 1,084 fresh infections on Wednesday.

The total recoveries rose to 20,23,496 after 1,328 infected persons got cured in the 24 hours ending 9 am today.

The state saw 13 fresh deaths, taking the overall toll to 14,163, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases now declined to 11,655, it said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari district reported 244 fresh cases, Chittoor 147, Prakasam 122, SPS Nellore 115, Krishna 113 and Guntur 111.

West Godavari added 96, Kadapa 71, while five other districts logged less than 30 new cases each, with Kurnool registering zero.

Chittoor recorded five fresh fatalities, Krishna and Prakasam three each, East Godavari and SPS Nellore one each in a day.

