COVID-19: 11 Dead In TN's Chengalpattu Government Hospital, Family Alleges Oxygen Shortage

An unfortunate incident took place at Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu Government Hospital on Wednesday morning after 11 patients lost their lives due to an alleged Oxygen shortage in the hospital.

The tragedy took place at 3 AM after patients began to succumb one after another in the hospital premises. The accident ultimately claimed the lives of 11 patients. While the families of the deceased have alleged that a lack of Oxygen supply killed them, the hospital has strongly denied this stating that they had sufficient Oxygen supply.

On May 4, Tamil Nadu recorded 21,228 new cases pushing the caseload to 12,49,292. As many as 144 Covid-related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Chamarajanagar Hospital Tragedy

The incident comes days after 24 people died within two hours at Karnataka's Chamrajnagar district hospital due to Oxygen shortage. The unfortunate incident had also taken place during the wee hours of the morning between 12 AM and 2 AM where as many as 24 patients succumbed due to a lack of medical oxygen out of the 144 patients that have been admitted to the hospital.

Chamrajnagar District Incharge Minister S Suresh Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the death of all 24 patients. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has also expressed his grief and assured the government's support to the bereaved family members.

'"I express my heartfelt condolences to the family members. Government stands firmly with the bereaved families in their hour of grief. I have ordered an inquiry into the matter and strict action will be taken at the earliest against those responsible. We will also ensure that such an incident is never repeated," he said,.

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 44,631 new COVID-19 cases and 292 deaths on May 4, which took the total caseload and fatalities to 16,90,934 and 16,538 respectively.

(With Agency Inputs)