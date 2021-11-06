COVID-19: 114 Fresh Cases, Six More Deaths In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh recorded six coronavirus-related fatalities on Saturday, pushing the death toll to 3,757, while the infection tally rose to 2,24,830 with 114 fresh cases, an official said.

Three new fatalities were reported from Kangra, two from Hamirpur and one from Una.

Besides, 231 more patients recovered from the infection, taking the recovery count to 2,19,681, the health official said.

The number of active Covid cases now stood at 1,375 in the state.

