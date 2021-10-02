COVID-19: 124 Fresh Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 124 fresh COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 3,29,687, while one more death was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 32 were from the Jammu division and 92 from the Kashmir division of the Union Territory, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 52 cases followed by 10 cases in Doda district.

There are 1,294 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 3,23,969, the officials said.

The death toll in the union territory due to the pandemic is 4,424 as one fresh death was reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said, there were 46 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory as no fresh case was reported since last evening.

