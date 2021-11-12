COVID-19: 12,516 New Cases, 501 Deaths In Last 24 Hours; Recovery Rate At 98.26%

As per the Union Health Ministry data published on Friday, India recorded 12,516 new Coronavirus infections, bringing the country's overall tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,14,186, while active cases fell to 1,37,416, the lowest in 267 days. According to data updated at 8 am, the death toll has risen to 4,62,690, including 501 new fatalities. The daily increase in new Coronavirus infections has been fewer than 20,000 for 35 days in a row, and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 138 days in a row.

The active cases account for 0.40 per cent of total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.26 per cent, the highest since March 2020, according to the ministry. In the last 24 hours, the active COVID-19 caseload has dropped by 1,140 cases. On August 7, 2020, India's COVID-19 tally surpassed 20 lakh, followed by 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It reached 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and one crore on December 19. On May 4, India passed the two-crore mark, and on June 23, it passed the three-crore mark.

COVID-19 cases in India

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 7,224 new Coronavirus infections and 419 deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,42,082 and the number of fatalities to 35,040. With 7,638 additional persons recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the overall number of recoveries reached 49,36,791 and the number of active cases reached 69,625, according to an official press statement. According to data from the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra reported 997 infections in the last 24 hours. During the day, 28 people died in the state, while 1,016 patients were freed from hospitals in the previous 24 hours, for a total of 64,64,948 patients discharged so far.

COVID-19 vaccination in India

According to figures released by the Health Ministry at 8 am, 110.79 crore vaccine doses have been administered as part of the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The second dosage of COVID-19 vaccination is planned to be administered to 12 crore beneficiaries. Meanwhile, in a long-awaited study published in The Lancet, Covaxin, a Coronavirus vaccine created by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech, was shown to have a 77.8 per cent effectiveness rate against symptomatic COVID-19. In preliminary testing, it was also found to be 65 per cent effective against the more dangerous Delta version of the Coronavirus, but additional research is needed to validate this.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)

(Image: PTI)