COVID-19: 14 deaths, 1,980 fresh cases in Haryana

Chandigarh, Feb 5 (PTI) Haryana on Saturday reported 14 more Covid-related deaths while 1,980 fresh cases took the infection tally to 9,63,319, according to a health department bulletin.

So far, 10,386 people have died from the infection in the state.

Gurugram district reported 682 fresh cases while 253 infections were from Faridabad.

The fatalities included two each from Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Kaithal among other districts, as per the bulletin. PTI SUN RHL

