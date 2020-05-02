COVID-19: 1,400 Migrant Workers From Hubli Sent To Their Districts Amid Lockdown

After the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed the movement of stranded migrants, as many as 1,400 migrant workers were sent to their respective districts from Hubli on Friday. According to Dr Purushottam, Nodal Officer, COVID-19 task force, a total of 1473 labourers from eight neighbouring districts were sent by 74 buses. Out of the total, while 76 labourers are from Kalburgi, 350 labourers are from Vijaypura.

Reportedly, while 44 buses were sent to Kalburgi, 27 buses were sent to Vijaypura. Meanwhile, 20 persons are accommodated in a bus while maintaining social distancing. Further, the migrants are from neighbouring districts who have been working at brick manufacturing factories.

Dr Purushottam added, "Before the labourers boarded, the buses were disinfected. NWKRTC officials took a special interest in doing so. The District Collector has written letters to the concerned DCs regarding shifting of labourers in every bus, one Nodal Officer will handover them to the local officials."

Centre allows movement of stranded migrants

On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs permitted the inter-state movement of stranded persons in the country. This move will help migrant workers, students, pilgrims, tourists who have been stranded in different parts of India to return to their home state. While buses will be used for the transportation of the persons, they will be allowed to proceed only after being medically screened and undergoing 14-day quarantine in institutional facilities or home-quarantine.

India extends lockdown

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by two weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided all districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance), orange (those neither in green or red zones) and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days).

According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 35,365, including 25,148 active cases. While 1,152 deaths have been reported overall, around 9,065 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Delhi have the highest number of cases in the country.

