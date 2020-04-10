COVID-19: '16,002 Tests Conducted In One Day, Only 0.2% Test Positive': Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Friday informed that it had reached its peak of testing since the pandemic has gripped the country as it stated that on Thursday it conducted 16,002 tests in a day. Health Secretary Lav Aggarwal also pointed out another positive as he mentioned that out of the 16,002 tests conducted only 0.2% of those tested were positive. In the press briefing on Friday, ICMR also informed that so far 1,44,910 samples have been tested and out of these, 5,705 samples have tested positive.

'Order of 49,000 ventilators placed'

In its daily briefing, the Health Ministry informed that it has already sanctioned rapid diagnostic kits and at present, there are 39 manufacturers of Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in the country. This comes after it was reported that there is a shortage of PPEs for the healthcare workers in the country. Highlighting the distribution of N-95 masks to the states, Health Secretary Aggarwal said that the states have now been provided with 20 lakh masks. "We have also placed an order of 49,000 ventilators," the Ministry added.

READ | '100% Surety That India Has Sufficient HCQ Drug Stock For Now & Future': Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health also urged citizens across the country to not misbehave with the frontline warriors consisting of doctors, nurses and police personnel. "It is necessary for us that they (frontline workers) stay motivated and supports us. Even if there is one incident reported then it affects their morale," said Lav Aggarwal.

READ | ICMR Allows Tuberculosis Testing Machine To Screen For COVID-19 As Cases Soar To 6412

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry had stated that India has enough supplies of anti-malarial drug Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) to meet the country's demand now as well as in the future. The official also said that HCQ, which has proved to be an effective tool in the fight against COVID-19 in critical and precautionary cases, should be used only for healthcare workers (HCW) in prescribed quantities as detailed in ICMR guidelines. "The related protocol has to be followed. People facing cardiac issues should not take this as it can be dangerous for them. Therefore, only those belonging to that particular category (HCW) should use HCQ."

READ | Modi Govt Allows Partial Withdrawal For National Pension System (NPS) For Covid Expenses

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Assam Reports First COVID Death, Nationwide Toll Reaches 6412