COVID-19: 17 new cases, no death in T'gana

Hyderabad, Apr 21 (PTI) Telangana on Thursday recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 7,91,709 so far.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 12.

A bulletin said 24 people recuperated from the infectious disease, raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 7,87,411.

The recovery rate stood at 99.46 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred and its toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 14,337 samples were tested today. The number of active cases was 187, it said. PTI SJR NVG NVG

