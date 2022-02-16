COVID-19: 1,894 New Cases In Karnataka, 24 Deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday clocked 1,894 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,31,536 and toll to 39,715.

There were 5,418 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,68,501, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 835 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 1,979 people being discharged and 4 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 23,284.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.26 per cent.

Of the 24 deaths, four are from Bengaluru Urban; Ballari 3, Bagalkote, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada 2, followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 125, Belagavi 87, Udupi 69, Tumakuru 61, Ballari 56, Hassan and Shivamogga 50, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,73,222 cases, Mysuru 2,28,852 and Tumakuru 1,59,355.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.37 crore samples have been tested, of which 99,516 were on Wednesday alone.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)