COVID-19: 19 New Cases, 1 More Death In J&K

Jammu and Kashmir reported 19 new Covid cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 4,54,520 while another fatality due to the virus raised the death toll to 4,753, officials said here.

According to officials, the death was reported from Jammu and was the first Covid-related fatality in the Union Territory in more than a month. Of the new cases, 14 were reported from Jammu and five from Kashmir, they said.

There are 169 active cases of COVID-19, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,49,598, officials said. There are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

