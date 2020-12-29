COVID-19: 2-day Vaccine Dry Run Concludes, States To Submit Report To Health Ministry

The second day of the COVID-19 vaccine dry run across four states in India witnessed nearly 100 beneficiaries receive the mock shot. The dry run, which is being conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Punjab, and Gujarat, includes a comprehensive set-up right from the arrival of the beneficiary at the vaccination centre to the administration of the shot and further check-ups for any possible adversities. A detailed report of the dry run is also expected to be submitted to the Union Health Ministry by the states to apprise the Centre of the event.

The dry run aims at testing the management and preparedness of the country for the largest immunization drive in history once the COVID-19 vaccine receives the required go-ahead from the DCGI. As three vaccine candidates remain in the final stage of clinical trials and have already sought emergency approval, India aims to vaccinate nearly 30 crore people in the first phase of vaccination and the plan has already been rolled out.

So far, the Centre has held over 2,360 training sessions, in which over 7,000 officials have been trained to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. Centre has also rolled out a digitalized platform system named COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) to track enlisted beneficiaries for the vaccination on a real-time basis. Beneficiaries for the dry run have also been shortlisted through Co-WIN. Only pre-registered beneficiaries will be vaccinated in accordance with prioritisation of groups. The states have been directed to allocate the shots from one manufacturer to a district to avoid mixing of different COVID-19 vaccines in the field.

'Vaccine will work against new strain'

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday allayed concerns over the new strain of Coronavirus in India assuring that the vaccines under development would also work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. The Health Ministry's statement comes hours after 6 samples of UK returnees tested positive for the new strain in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

"No need to worry about vaccines. Vaccines will work against the variants detected in UK and South Africa. There is no evidence that current vaccines will fail to protect against the new mutant strains," said Principal Scientific Adviser K Vijay Raghavan.

Meanwhile, giving the daily case update, the Health Ministry informed that active cases in the country were less than 2.7 lakhs and were constantly declining. "Positivity rate in the country during the last week stood at only 2.25%," said the Union Health Secretary.

India reported 16,432 new cases of Coronavirus on Tuesday taking the total tally to 1,02,24,303. There are currently 2,68,581 active cases in the country while 98,07,569 people have recovered from the disease. The country recorded 252 new deaths on Tuesday taking the total number of casualties to 1,48,153.

