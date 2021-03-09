COVID-19: 2.4 Crore People Vaccinated So Far In India, Informs Union Health Ministry

The nationwide vaccination drive against COVID-19 that started on January 16, has crossed 2.4 crore coverage, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday, March 9th.

The release by the ministry read, "A total of 2,40,37,644 vaccine doses were administered in the country. 71,13,801 health care workers have been administered the first dose while 38,51,808 healthcare workers have been administered the second. As far as the front line workers are concerned, 69,02,006 have been administered the first dose while 4,44,199 have been administered the second. "

"8,00,287 people aged 45 and above with specific com-morbidities and 49,25,543 people more than 60 years and above have also been administered the first dose of the vaccine," it added. READ | Delhi HC asks DGCA to ensure strict compliance of Covid-19 SOPs

Video Conference to review vaccination drive

As the country nears the 2.5 crore mark, Principal Secretary to PM Dr PK Misra chaired a high-level meeting today by video conference to review the state-wise status and progress of the COVID-19 vaccination drive. In the video conference, various aspects, like vaccination centres and their capacity, access to the centres, efficiency in the centres among others were discussed.

It was also reiterated in the conference that there was no shortage of vaccines, and it was recommended that private hospitals, along with government hospitals, be provided sufficient stock for 15-28 days so that they can offer online slots to citizens accordingly.

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive

After the successful vaccination of healthcare and frontline workers in the first phase, India began with the second phase of the vaccination drive on March 1. In the second phase, people aged 60 years or more as of January 1, 2022, and those with comorbidities who are in the age group of 45-59 years as of January 1, 2022, are being vaccinated. 10,000 crore people across the country are estimated to be vaccinated in around 10,000 government health centres and 12,000 private centres in this phase.

So far, PM Modi, President Ram Nath Kovid, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu among several other Union and State Ministers have got their COVID vaccinations.