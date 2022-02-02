COVID-19: 20,505 New Cases In Karnataka, 81 Deaths, 40,903 Discharges

Karnataka on Wednesday registered a jump in daily infections, as the state reported 20,505 new cases of COVID-19 and 81 fatalities, taking the tally to 38,44,338 and death toll to 39,137.

The state on Tuesday had reported 14,366 fresh infections.

There were 40,903 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 36,27,925, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 8,850 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 21,493 people being discharged and 13 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now at 1,77,244.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 12.55 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.39 per cent.

Of the 81 deaths, 13 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (10), Mandya and Mysuru (6), Shivamogga and Tumakuru (5), Ballari, Bidar, Kalaburagi and Kolar (4), Udupi and Uttara Kannada (3), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 1,209, Belagavi 1,060, Tumakuru 762, Shivamogga 715, and Dharwad 633.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,36,425 cases, Mysuru 2,23,956 and Tumakuru 1,55,904.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 16,27,340, followed by Mysuru 2,13,313 and Tumakuru 1,47,494.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,21,59,532 samples have been tested, of which 1,63,320 were on Wednesday alone.

