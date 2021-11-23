COVID-19: 224 New Cases, 5 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 224 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,94,001 and death toll to 38,182, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 379 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,49,083.

Out of 224 new cases reported on Tuesday, 122 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 300 discharges and 1 death.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 6,707.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.43 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.23 per cent.

Out of 5 deaths reported on Tuesday one each are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada, Koppal, Tumakuru and Belagavi.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 122, Mysuru 22, Dakshina Kannada 17, Tumakuru 12, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,55,288, followed by Mysuru 1,79,600 and Tumakuru 1,21,032.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,33,532, followed by Mysuru 1,76,962 and Tumakuru 1,19,771.

Cumulatively a total of 5,27,82,021 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 51,618 were tested on Tuesday alone.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)