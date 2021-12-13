COVID-19: 236 New Cases, 7 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Monday recorded 236 new cases of COVID-19 and 7 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 30,00,671 and death toll to 38,268.

The day also saw 321 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,55,138.

Of 236 new cases reported today, 121 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 188 discharges and 4 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,236.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.29 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.96 per cent.

Of 7 deaths reported on Monday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Ballari, Belagavi and Kolar.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 121, Kodagu 35, Dakshina Kannada 19, Mysuru 13, Hassan 10, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,59,025 positive cases, while Mysuru has 1,80,059 and Tumakuru 1,21,209.

Among discharges, Bengaluru Urban is at the top with 12,37,124, followed by Mysuru 1,77,420 and Tumakuru 1,19,936, according to a health department bulletin.

Cumulatively a total of 5,46,55,864 samples have been tested in the state so far, of which 80,217 were tested on Monday alone.

