COVID-19: 239 New Cases, 5 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 239 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,88,760 and death toll to 38,089, the health department said.

The day also saw 376 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,42,272.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 139 new cases, as the city saw 190 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 8,370.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.39 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.09 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, one death each was reported from Tumakuru and Uttara Kannada.

After Bengaluru Urban, the highest number of fresh cases were reported from Mysuru 31 and Dakshina Kannada 18. Bengaluru urban district now has a total of 12,52,106 positive cases followed by Mysuru with 1,79,214 and Tumakuru 1,20,849.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,29,397, followed by Mysuru 1,76,497 and Tumakuru 1,19,459.

Cumulatively a total of 5,10,07,738 samples have been tested, of which 60,711 were tested on Tuesday alone.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)