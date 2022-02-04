COVID-19: 25 more deaths in Punjab, 1,514 cases

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Twenty-five more Covid-related deaths were reported in Punjab on Thursday while 1,514 new cases took the infection tally to 7,48,991, according to a medical bulletin.

The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Ludhiana and Fazilka as the death toll reached 17,360.

The number of active cases stands at 16,070.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 245, followed by 176 in Ludhiana and 165 in Jalandhar.

A total of 802 patients are on oxygen support while 73 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 3.135 people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 7,15,561, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 290 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 90,298.

With three more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,132.

The number of active cases in the city was 2,315 while the number of recoveries was 86,851. PTI CHS RHL

