COVID-19: 26,041 New Infections Reported In India; Kerala Sees 15,951 Cases

According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as of 9 am, on Monday, India has reported 26,041 new COVID-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the total Coronavirus tally to 33,678,786. Meanwhile, the recovery of 29,621 individuals in the last 24 hours has brought the total number of patients recovered since the pandemic began to 3,29,31,972. As a result, India's recovery rate is 97.78 per cent. The rate of recovery has reached its highest point since March 2020.

With 276 fresh deaths, the total number of people who have died has risen to 4,41,794. The number of active cases has dropped to 2,99,620, which is a welcome relief. According to the ministry data, they currently account for only 0.89 per cent of all cases. The weekly positivity rate is 1.94 per cent, which is lower than the prior 94 days' rate of less than 3 per cent. The daily positivity rate is 2.24 per cent, which is below 3 per cent for over the past 28 days. So far, 56.44 crore samples have been analysed for the presence of COVID.

COVID-19 cases in India: 26,041 new cases; over 86 crore vaccines administered

To date, 86.01 crore vaccine doses have been provided as part of a national vaccination programme that began on January 16 this year. A total of 38.18 lakh doses were given out yesterday. The Union Health Ministry announced on Monday that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage had reached 86 crore people. The first dose was delivered to 1,03,71,418 health care professionals, while the second dose was administered to 88,35,377 health care employees. The first dose was provided to 1,83,49,453 frontline workers, and the second dose was given to 1,48,33,709 of them.

"With the administration of 38,18,362 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 86 (86,01,59,011) crores as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 84,07,679 sessions," stated an official release. "34,82,66,215 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 7,45,08,007 vaccine doses were given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years," the ministry said.

15,951 new COVID cases in Kerala

Kerala has reported 15,951 new cases out of the total number of new cases. More than 90 per cent of the state's eligible population has received the first dosage of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to Kerala Health Minister Veena George. Veena George stated earlier this month that because cases in the state were reducing, Kerala is preparing to reopen schools on November 1.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: PTI/Pixabay)