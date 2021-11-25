COVID-19: 28 Fresh Cases, 1 Death In Ladakh

One person died of COVID-19 while 28 fresh cases were registered in Ladakh, officials said on Thursday.

All of these 28 cases were reported in Leh, they said.

With this, the overall cases registered in the Union Territory have shot up to 21,397 while the overall death toll has climbed to 213.

The active cases have come down to 225, of which 210 are in Leh and 15 in Kargil, the officials said.

The latest death was reported from Leh. Of the total COVID-19-related deaths in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic, 155 were reported in Leh and 58 in Kargil, they said.

Another 28 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the total number of recoveries to 20,959, the officials said.

A total of 1,253 fresh sample reports in Ladakh showed negative results, they said.

