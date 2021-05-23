COVID-19 2nd Wave Affecting Young People More Than Elderly: Uttarakhand Control Room Data

With fast-spreading variants that seem to be infecting younger people, the second COVID-19 wave in the country has been much more destructive than the first. However, the various age groups infected with the virus when compared with the total number of cases remains largely the same as it did in the first and second waves, according to data given by the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID 19.

Second wave severely infected younger people

There is, however, a significant difference in the number of deaths caused by COVID-19. Deaths in the 30-39 and 40-49 age groups have increased dramatically, while deaths in the 60+ age group have decreased. This evidence backs up the hypothesis that the second wave is having a greater impact on younger people than on older people.

Coronavirus infection was detected in 2,044 children aged 9 years and 8,661 children aged 10 to 19 years in 20 days between May 1 and May 20, 2021, according to the Uttarakhand State Control Room COVID-19. Coronavirus positive people include 25,299 people aged 20 to 29, 30,753 people aged 30 to 39, and 23,414 people aged 40 to 49, according to the results.

Similarly, COVID-19 positivity was observed in 16,164 people aged 50 to 59, 10,218 people aged 60 to 69, 4,757 people aged 70 to 79, 1500 people aged 80 to 90, and 139 people aged 90. In the last 20 days, 1,22,949 people have been exposed to Coronavirus infection, according to Health Secretary Amit Negi.

COVID-19 situation in India

The Union Health Ministry said on Sunday that the daily rise in coronavirus cases in India remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day, with 2.4 lakh new cases reported in a single day. With the new cases, India's COVID-19 case count now stands at 2,65,30,132. According to ministry data revised at 8 am, the death toll from the disease has risen to 2,99,266 with 3,741 new fatalities. The number of active cases fell to 28,05,399, accounting for 10.57% of all infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 88.30%. According to the report, the number of people who have recovered from the disease in the country has increased to 2,34,25,467, with a case fatality rate of 1.13%. Up until May 22, 32,86,07,937 samples were screened for COVID-19, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with 21,23,782 samples tested on Saturday.

(with inputs from ANI/PTI)

Picture Credit: Unsplash/ANI