COVID-19: 3 Infected Lions Of Vandalur Zoo Recover From Virus; Results Of 5 Others Awaited

The three lions at the Arignar Anna Zoological Park (AAZP) that had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus have recovered successfully while the result of the other five lions is awaited, said the zoo officials. Naga Sathish, Deputy Director of the zoo, told DTNEXT that the nasal and rectal swabs of the three lions had tested negative on Tuesday. Earlier the faecal sample of the infected three lions was also tested negative. The Vandalur zoo official informed that the sample of the lions was taken in phases in order to avoid any unnecessary stress to the Panthera leo. "As the samples were taken in phases, the result of the other five would come by Friday or Saturday," said Sathish.

Other canines also responding well to the treatment

He also informed that the oldest lions of the zoo including Kavitha and Bhuvana are also responding well to the treatment and currently their health is said to be "out of danger". However, he maintained that the exact condition of the lions are unpredictable as they have been getting symptoms on and off. All the lions are taking meals as per their health conditions, added the zoo official.

COVID-19 vaccine for big cats arrived at Tamil Nadu zoo

The Deputy Director of the zoo also informed that 50 doses of the CDV (Canine Distemper Virus) vaccines have arrived at the zoo. However, the jabs of the COVID vaccine would be inculcated whenever it is feasible. "The vaccine has arrived from Uttar Pradesh's Etawah Safari Park. First, we would check all the health aspects of the canine and subsequently, we would vaccinate them," added Sathish.

Earlier, on July 13, a 16-year-old white tiger died of prolonged illness in the same zoo. The big cat had no symptoms of the deadly virus and had tested negative for both Covid-19 and Canine Distemper Virus (CDV). Earlier this month, Tamil Nadu forests minister K Ramachandran also visited the zoo and reviewed the measures being taken by the zoo authorities to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The minister expressed satisfaction over the steps taken by the zoo authorities and directed the officials and veterinary doctors to take all steps possible to improve the health of the lions.

