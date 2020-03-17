COVID-19: 3 More Tested Positive In Ladakh, Toll Mounts To 6

Three more persons have been tested positive for the deadly coronavirus in Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Tuesday. Spokesperson of Union Territory of Ladakh, Rigzin Sampheal while speaking to Republic Media Network said that "three more cases from Ladakh Union Territory have been tested positive, taking the toll of positive cases to 06."

Sampheal added that among three new cases, two are from Leh while as one is from Kargil district. Meanwhile, Union Territory administration has imposed section 144 in Kargil as a precautionary measure.

33 samples sent for testing

It is pertinent to mention that Nodal officer for coronavirus in Kashmir Valley Dr S M Qadri said in the valley so far samples of 33 patients have been sent for testing. “The results of 32 are negative while as result of one sample is awaited,” he said.

Meanwhile, to prevent the spread of novel COVID 19 the Jammu and Kashmir High Court had issued a circular restricting the functioning in both of its Srinagar and Jammu wings to urgent matters only.

