COVID-19: 30 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 28 (PTI) Telangana on Monday recorded 30 new COVID-19 cases, taking the statewide tally to 7,91,181.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 52 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,86,578.

The recovery rate stood at 99.41 per cent. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with a mere nine.

The bulletin said 17,806 samples were tested on Monday.

The number of active cases was 492, it said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent. PTI SJR SJR HDA HDA

