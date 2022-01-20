COVID-19: 31 more deaths in Punjab, 7,986 cases

Chandigarh, Jan 20 (PTI) Thirty-one more people died of COVID-19 in Punjab while 7,986 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 6,92,526, according to a medical bulletin issued on Thursday.

Seven deaths each were reported from Amritsar and Patiala, five from Ludhiana, four from Mohali, three from Jalandhar, two from Fazilka and one each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Sangrur.

The toll has reached 16,882 in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases was 47,400 while the state's positivity rate was 18.75 per cent.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,360 cases, followed by 1,048 in Ludhiana, 975 in Jalandhar and 631 in Bathinda.

A total of 842 patients are on oxygen support while 95 critical patients are on ventilator support, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,932 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those who have recovered to 6,28,244, it said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 1,294 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 82,563.

With two more deaths reported in the city in the last 24-hours, the toll reached 1,095.

The positivity rate was 19.30 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 9,922 while the number of recoveries was 71,546. PTI CHS ANB ANB

