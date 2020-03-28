COVID-19: 33 Positive Cases In J&K; Lt Governor Calls For Doubling Containment Efforts

Coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir have seen a sudden spurt with five more cases being reported; two from Srinagar and three from Jammu taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 33, including the one who recovered and the one who passed away.

“Hardly do I finish my press briefing -28 cases-that I get more unpleasant news -5 new positive cases- 2 in Srinagar, 3 in Jammu- all contacts of previously positive ones; All Jammu cases asymptomatic. We are at 33 now,” J&K Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted.

Lt Guv calls for doubling efforts to contain the spread

Lt Governor GC Murmu said that being at the threshold of the third stage of COVID-19, escalating the preparatory efforts for preventing the spread of the virus is required. He passed the directions for doubling up of the isolation and quarantine facilities as well as beds in the hospitals and asked the officers for tracing the contacts of suspected cases of COVID-19 so that random sampling and testing could be done as a precautionary measure.

“Ensure home delivery of essential commodities in vulnerable areas; identify labour pockets and slum areas and form teams to provide ration and essential commodities to these areas”, the Lt Governor maintained. He further directed for allocating mobile ambulances for random health checkups of the students living in Hostels across the UT and also to ensure the ration supply etc to them.

1200 quarantine bed capacity set up in Budgam

District Magistrate Budgam, Tariq Hussain Ganai on Saturday said that around 1,200 quarantine bed capacity has been set up at various places in the district besides putting in place other arrangements. The DM said this while chairing a meeting of designated nodal officers at district headquarter today in order to have a firsthand status of arrangements put in place to combat the requirements and other urgencies occurring due to ongoing COVID-19 crises. The meeting was convened while keeping social distancing protocol in view.

JK Resident Commission Establishes 27x7 Helpline for stranded residents

To address issues faced by stranded residents from Jammu and Kashmir during lockdown period in New Delhi and other parts of the country, a dedicated Helpline Centre operational 24x7 has been established in the Jammu and Kashmir Resident Commission.

