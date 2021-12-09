COVID-19: 373 New Cases, 4 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka has reported 373 fresh COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,471 and toll to 38,253, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 292 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,53,857.

Out of the new cases reported on Thursday, 211 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 133 discharges and 4 deaths. Total number of active cases in the state is 7,332.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.31 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.07 per cent.

All 4 deaths reported in the state on Thursday are from Bengaluru Urban.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 211, Shivamogga 30, Kodagu 21, Mysuru 18, Hassan 12, Dakshina Kannada and Tumakuru 11, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,58,330, followed by Mysuru 1,80,004 and Tumakuru 1,21,186.

Cumulatively a total of 5.42 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,18,227 were tested on Thursday alone.

