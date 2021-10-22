COVID-19: 378 new cases, 11 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Oct 22 (PTI) Karnataka on Friday logged 378 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,85,227 and death toll to 37,995, the health department said.

The day also saw 464 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 29,38,312.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 195 new cases, as the city saw 239 discharges and 7 deaths.

Active cases in the state stood at 8,891.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.91 per cent.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, one death each was reported from from Davangere, Dharwad, Kolar and Tumakuru.

After Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada recorded the highest of 24 new cases, Mysuru and Tumakuru 23 each and Hassan 21.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,50,320 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,78,885 and Tumakuru 1,20,640.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 12,27,388, followed by Mysuru 1,76,128 and Tumakuru 1,19,279.

Cumulatively a total of 4,99,10,988 samples have been tested in the state, of which 1,03,121 were tested on Friday alone. PTI KSU BN BN

