'3804 COVID-19 Patients Cured In Last 24 Hours', Says Health Ministry

"During the last 24 hours, a total of 3,804 COVID-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 1,04,107 patients have been cured of COVID-19. The recovery rate is 47.99% amongst COVID-19 patients. Presently, there are 1,06,737 active cases and all are under active medical supervision," said a press release from the MoHFW.

"ICMR has further ramped up the testing capacity for detecting the novel coronavirus in infected persons. The number of government labs has been increased to 498 and private labs have been increased to 212", the press release said. 1,39,485 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested thus far is 42,42,718, it added.

COVID-19 situation India

Coronavirus cases in India saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 on Thursday pushing the total tally to 2,16,919 while the death toll climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. Out of the total cases, 1,06,737 are active cases, 1,04,107 have been cured, discharged or migrated. India stood seventh among the nations worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

Of the 260 deaths reported since Wednesday morning, 122 were in Maharashtra, 50 in Delhi, 30 in Gujarat, 11 in Tamil Nadu, 10 in West Bengal, seven each in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, six in Rajasthan, four in Andhra Pradesh and one each in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Punjab and Uttarakhand.

(with inputs from ANI)