COVID-19: 39 more deaths in Punjab, 5,778 new cases

Chandigarh, Jan 24 (PTI) Thirty-nine more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab while 5,778 new cases took the infection tally to 7,19,142, according to a medical bulletin issued on Monday.

The fatalities were reported from several districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, Ferozepur, Jalandhar, and Kapurthala. The death toll has reached 17,023.

The number of active cases stands at 45,645.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 1,097, followed by 666 in Ludhiana and 529 in Jalandhar.

As many as 1,191 patients are on oxygen support while 106 critical patients are on ventilator support, as per the bulletin.

A total of 6,479 people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 6,56,474, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Chandigarh reported 568 COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 86,260.

With one more death reported in the city in the last 24 hours, the toll reached 1,103. The positivity rate stands at 14.49 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city was 7,768 while the number of recoveries was 77,389. PTI CHS RHL RHL

