COVID-19: 399 New Cases, 6 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 399 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 29,99,098 and death toll to 38,249.

The day also saw 238 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,53,565.

Of the new cases recorded, 244 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 100 discharges and 3 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 7,255.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.34 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.50 per cent.

Of 6 deaths reported, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Kodagu, Koppal and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 244, Mysuru 38, Kodagu 30, Dakshina Kannada 15, Chikkamagaluru 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 12,58,119 positive cases, followed by Mysuru 1,79,986 and Tumakuru 1,21,175.

Bengaluru Urban was on top among discharges also with 12,36,329, followed by Mysuru 1,77,289 and Tumakuru 1,19,885.

Cumulatively a total of 5,41,12,980 samples have been tested,of which 1,16,141 were tested on Wednesday alone.

