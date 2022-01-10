COVID-19: 4,120 New Cases, 4 Deaths In Chhattisgarh; Active Tally At 19,222

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count jumped to 10,27,433 on Monday with an addition of 4,120 fresh cases, while the death toll rose to 13,619 after four more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, an official said.

The number of recoveries reached 9,94,592 after 136 people were discharged from hospitals, while 222 others completed their home isolation during the day, the official said.

The number of active cases in the state now stands at 19,222, he said.

Raipur district reported 1,185 new infections, taking the caseload to 1,64,327, including 3,150 deaths. The district has 5,904 active cases, the official said.

Durg recorded 479 cases followed by Bilaspur 459, Korba 426, Raigarh 342, Rajnandgaon 237 and Janjgir-Champa 207, among other districts, he said.

With 53,157 samples examined during the day, the number of COVID-19 tests in the state went up to 1,53,01,367, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,27,433, new cases 4,120, death toll 13,619, recovered 9,94,592, active cases 19,222, total tests 1,53,01,367.

