COVID-19: 5 Cases Of Kappa Variant Of Coronavirus Detected In Gujarat

Five cases of the 'Kappa' (B.1.617.1) variant of COVID-19 have been detected in India. This is the first time that this variant has been detected in the state of Gujarat. The state health department announced this on July 24, Saturday. 3 of these cases were found in Jamnagar, 2 in Godhra in Pahchmahal district and 1 in Mehsana, as per a government release. In May, the World Health Organization had named the new variant, a 'double mutant', as 'Kappa', the Greek alphabet letter. The samples of these patients, who had tested positive between March and June in 2021, had been put through genome sequencing. These reports then showed them being infected by the Kappa variant.

The government report said that Kappa has been termed as a "variant of interest" but not a "variant of concern" as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The variant is linked to the B.1.617 mutations of the COVID-19 virus. It was named by the WHO in May 2021, after they found it to be carrying over a dozen mutations. Two of the mutations, namely E484Q and L452R were identified, giving the Kappa variant the alternate name of “double mutant”. The state department also traced all people who came in contact with these Kappa variant infected patients. The department said, "So far, none of their contacts have been found to have COVID-19 symptoms. The health department has also undertaken intense surveillance in the areas from where the cases emerged”.

Gujarat has reported a total of 8,24,683 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 8,14,265 patients have recovered. There are currently 342 active cases in the state. Earlier this month, 11 cases of this variant were detected in Rajasthan. This was declared by Raghu Sharma, State Health Minister. Previously, the Kappa variant of COVID-19 was also found in Uttar Pradesh and has been in the country for a while. Earlier this week on Tuesday, the Gujarat Government decided to allow the reopening of schools for Std 9 to 11 students across the state from July 26 with a 50% capacity, with consent from the parents and strict maintenance of COVID norms.

