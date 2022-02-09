COVID-19: 5,339 new cases in Karnataka, 48 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 9 (PTI) Karnataka on Wednesday reported 5,339 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,12,100 and toll to 39,495.

There were 16,749 discharges today, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,11,615, a health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 2,161 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 6,883 people being discharged and 16 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 60,956.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 4.14 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.89 per cent.

Of the 48 deaths, 16 are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada (5), Ballari (4), Chitradurga and Tumakuru (3), Dharwad, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Shivamogga and Uttara Kannada (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest number of cases with 342, Belagavi 327, Mysuru 293, Shivamogga 185, Ballari 173 and Mandya 158.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,64,476 cases, Mysuru 2,27,751 and Tumakuru 1,58,565.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 17,23,340, followed by Mysuru 2,22,680 and Tumakuru 1,54,122.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,30,20,402 samples have been tested, of which 1,28,705 were on Wednesday alone. PTI KSU BN BN

