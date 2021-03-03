COVID-19: 6 States Continue To Report Upsurge In Cases, Over 1.56 Crore Doses Administered

State governments and the Centre have escalated efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19 infection, especially in the six states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat. However, these states continue to report an upsurge in the daily Covid-19 cases. According to the data issued by the Ministry of Health, a total of 85.95% of the new cases were reported together by the following states (Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Gujarat) in the last 24 hours.

Six-states continuously observe a hike in Covid-19 cases

Out of these six-states, Maharashtra constantly reporting the highest number of Covid-19 cases on daily basis. It has recorded 7,863 cases and 54 deaths in the last 24 hours. It is followed by Kerala with 2,938 new cases and 16 deaths while Punjab reported 729 new cases and 10 deaths due to the coronavirus infection. The official statement issued by the Health Ministry read, "Maharashtra alone accounted for a weekly increase of 16,012 cases, in terms of the number of cases. In percentage terms, Punjab reported a weekly increase of 71.5% (1,783 cases)."

With the surge of Covid-19 cases in some parts of the country, the total active caseload of India has reached 1,70,126 taking the total positive cases percentage to 1.53%. The Health Ministry also informed that more than 1,56,20,749 beneficiaries have been inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine. As per the provisional report issued on Wednesday, these beneficiaries were administered through 3,12,188 sessions. The official statement read, "India’s total Active Caseload has reached 1,70,126 today. India’s present active caseload now stands at 1.53% of India’s total Positive Cases. More than 1.56 cr (1,56,20,749) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,12,188 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today."

Covid-19 vaccine inoculated to more than 1.56 crore beneficiaries

The Ministry also informed about the inoculation of beneficiaries stating, "These include 67,42,187 HCWs (1st dose), 27,13,144 HCWs (2nd dose), 55,70,230 FLWs (1st dose) and 834 FLWs (2nd Dose), 71,896 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 5,22,458 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. As on Day-46 of the vaccination drive (2nd March 2021), a total of 7,68,730 vaccine doses were given. Out of these, 6,52,501 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 10,527 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 1,16,229 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine. More than 1.08 Cr (1,08,12,044) people has recovered so far. 13,123 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours."

Last week, observing the continuous hike in the Covid-19 cases in the country, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) deputed high-level, multi-disciplinary teams to 10 states/UTs including Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Punjab, Karnataka, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre had written to these states and asked to take the necessary precautionary measure to contain the coronavirus cases and also to break the transmission chain.

