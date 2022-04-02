COVID-19: 7 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday recorded just seven new COVID-19 cases, taking the caseload to 7,91,316.

While all the new infections registered today were from the state capital, other districts reported nil cases.

No fresh fatality was reported due to the infectious disease and the toll remained 4,111.

A health department bulletin said 72 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative recoveries till date was 7,86,878.

The recovery rate stood at 99.43 per cent.

The bulletin said 10,823 samples were tested on Saturday.

The number of active cases was 327. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent. PTI SJR ROH ROH

