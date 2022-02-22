COVID-19: 767 new cases in Karnataka, 29 deaths

Bengaluru, Feb 22 (PTI) Karnataka on Tuesday reported 767 fresh cases of coronavirus and 29 fatalities, taking the aggregate to 39,38,032 and the toll to 39,845.

There were 1,692 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,87,744, a Health bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 552 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 916 people being discharged and 14 virus-related deaths.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 10,406.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.31 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 3.78 per cent.

Of the 29 deaths, 14 were from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada (3), Dharwad, Tumakuru and Udupi (2), followed by others.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second highest number of cases at 23, followed by Belagavi (22), Tumakuru (21), Dakshina Kannada (20) and others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,76,725 cases, Mysuru 2,29,157 and Tumakuru 1,59,663.

Cumulatively, a total of 6,41,40,430 samples have been tested, of which 58,459 were on Tuesday alone. PTI KSU KSU SS SS

