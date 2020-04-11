COVID-19: '78 Percent Indians Favour Lockdown Extension,' Reveals Jan Ki Baat Survey

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country, the Central government is mulling to extend the nationwide lockdown, aimed at breaking the transmission chain of the deadly disease. While Punjab and the Odisha governments have already extended the lockdown till April end, Delhi and Maharashtra governments have supported the idea to extend the lockdown which was imposed on March 24.

As per the latest Jan Ki Baat survey by psephologist Pradeep Bhandari, 78 per cent people across the country favour the extension as a measure to control Coronavirus spread. 82 per cent people in the urban areas support the lockdown extension, while 74 per cent people in the rural areas favour the extension.

State-wise breakup

According to the Jan Ki Baat survey, Odisha has the highest number of people favouring the lockdown extension with 90 per cent supporting the state government's decision. On the other hand, Haryana records the lowest number of people supporting the extension, standing at 60 per cent.

Here are the state-wise statistics of people supporting the country-wide lockdown, according to the Jan Ki Baat survey.

Odisha - 90%

Goa - 88%

Bihar - 86%

Maharashtra - 86%

Uttar Pradesh - 84%

Rajasthan - 84%

Karnataka - 83%

Gujarat - 80%

Chhatisgarh - 79%

West Bengal - 74%

Punjab - 74%

Madhya Pradesh - 72%

Kerala - 70%

Delhi - 71%

Haryana - 64%

As of date, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 7,447 while the death toll is 239, according to the health ministry.

Methodology of the Jan Ki Baat survey

This quantitative study was conducted via Phone interviews by the Jan Ki Baat verified citizen reporter model present across the country. The sample has been picked randomly being representative of the demographic, and age profile of the country. The questions in the survey are asked without any order. The entire data response has been embedded in the Jan Ki Baat Probability Map of Outcome Model to remove the error.

