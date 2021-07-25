COVID-19: 80% People Immune To Virus, Either From Vaccine Or Past Infection, Say Experts

Health expert, Dr. Yudhyavir Singh, who has been managing the COVID-19 ICU at AIIMS New Delhi, said that it is important to lift few COVID restrictions to resume economic activities as the cases are dropping. The expert stated that a large number of people now have gained immunity against the disease, so a guarded approach is needed in terms of imposing restrictions to prevent a second wave-like crisis in the country. The National Capital has already achieved herd immunity because the capital city recorded a large number of cases during the second wave.

Dr Yudhyavir Singh said, "However, one should not lower their guard … Adopt a guarded approach in terms of following COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and implementing restrictive measures."

Different statements by other health experts on COVID-19

A senior consultant (Department of Medicine), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Dr. Pooja Khosla said the second wave of coronavirus has taught us that the cases can also increase suddenly. Dr. Khosla stated, "There are warning signs from different parts of the world. In India too, a small increase in cases has been recorded. Infections can increase exponentially at any time. I think one should not assume anything and make all efforts to prevent a second wave-like crisis, which was a nightmare."

She said,"opening everything is not appropriate....everyone has been saying the third wave is just couple of days away."



On the other hand, a professor (Department of Community Medicine) at the Maulana Azad Medical College, Pragya Sharma said the number of cases during the third wave of COVID will depend upon the implementation of COVID appropriate behaviour and the vaccination pace. However, the severity of the patients' condition will be less if any vaccinated person gets infected against the virus. She also expressed her concern over the implementation of preventive measures in the country as people either do not wear masks properly or do not wear them at all. While talking about COVID vaccination, Sharma stated,

"At the inoculation centre at MAMC, only around 50 people are getting vaccinated a day, while we can vaccinate around 200 people every day. Vaccines are available but people are not coming forward."

Another health expert, Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the Community Medicine Department, Safdarjung Hospital, shares similar opinion with Dr Yudhyavir Singh. Kishore said that around 80% of people have enough immunity to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, either due to vaccination or previous infection. However, there is still a percentage of people who did not get infected earlier and could not achieve enough antibodies through vaccine doses. Kishore said,

"Two cases are possible – first, the virus continues to infect people slowly until heard immunity is attained, and second, a new, more infectious variant leads to an increase in cases till everyone has immunity. But it seems the third wave won't be as severe as the second."

Niti Aayog member, Dr V K Paul told Delhi government to remain watchful as the unlock activities could lead to an increase in COVID-19 cases in India. Dr. Samiran Panda of the Indian Council of Medical Research also told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority during a meeting on July 9 that the third wave of COVID-19 is “unlikely to be as severe as the second wave”.



(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH@FUSION_MEDICAL_ANIMATION)