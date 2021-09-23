COVID-19: 836 new cases, 15 deaths in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Sep 23 (PTI) Karnataka has reported 836 fresh cases of coronavirus and 15 fatalities, taking the total infection count to 29,71,044 and toll to 37,683, the health department said on Thursday.

The day also saw 852 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,19,742.

Out of 836 new cases reported on Thursday, 310 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 239 discharges and 7 deaths.

Total number of active cases in the state is at 13,590.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.57 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.79 per cent.

Out of 15 deaths reported on Thursday, 7 are from Bengaluru Urban; Dakshina Kannada 3, followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 310, Dakshina Kannada 106, Mysuru 78, Udupi 69, followed by others.

Cumulatively a total of 4.67 crore samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,45,085 were tested on Thursday alone. PTI KSU ROH ROH

