COVID-19: 90 Lakh Doses With States & UTs; 10 Lakh More Due In 3 Days, Assures Health Min

The Union Health Ministry on May 6 said that more than 90 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses are available with the States and Union Territories, further they will receive over 10 lakh more vaccine doses within the next three days. The statement from the ministry holds relevance with innumerous supply/ shortage speculations and anticipation about COVID-19 vaccine is doing rounds in the country. The Ministry said,

"More than 90 lakh (90,30,670) COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. States with negative balance are showing more consumption (including wastage) than vaccine supplied as they have not reconciled the vaccine they have supplied to armed forces.” It added, "furthermore, more than 10 lakh (10,25,000) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next three days."

In accordance to statement by Health Ministry's official data made available at 8 am, the Centre has so far provided more than 17.35 crore (17,35,07,770) vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost. Out of this, the total consumption including wastages is 16,44,77,100 doses.

Made in India COVID-19 vaccines

As per details shared by the government, the Centre has placed an order of 26.60 crore doses of COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine with Serum Institute of India. Out of these 26.60 crore doses, 14.344 crore doses have been supplied and the amount for the same is Rs 2353.09 crore. However, the total amount paid by the Centre is Rs 3639.67 crore, which also includes the payment for additional 11 crore doses. These additional doses will be delivered in May, June, July 2021.

Meanwhile, the Centre has placed an order of 8.00 crore doses of COVAXIN COVID-19 vaccine with Bharat Biotech. Out of these 8.00 crore vaccine doses, 1.8813 crore doses have been supplied and the amount for the same is Rs 342.28 crore. However, the total amount paid by the government is Rs 1104.78 crore as it also includes the cost for additional 5 crore doses, which will be delivered in May, June, July 2021.

COVID-19 vaccine prices in India

As per the details released by Serum Institute of India (SII), the Centre can procure Covishield vaccine at Rs 150/dose. The price of Covishield for the state government is Rs 300 and for the private hospitals, it is Rs 600. Meanwhile, for Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, the government can procure the vaccine at Rs 150/dose. The price of Covaxin for the state government is Rs 400 and for the private hospitals, it is Rs 1,200.

COVID-19 situation

India breached a new grim record after it recorded 4,12,262 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. This was the highest single-day spike since the outbreak of COVID-19. Extended the total tally of cases in India to 2,10,77,410. As of May 7, there are 35,66,398 active COVID-19 cases in the country which has witnessed 3,29,113 recoveries and 3,980 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 16.48 crore, the health ministry said on Thursday. On the 111th day (May 6) of the vaccination drive, a total of 22,98,530 vaccine doses were given -- 10,24,548 beneficiaries received the first dose and 12,73,982 took the second dose -- according to a provisional report, the ministry said.