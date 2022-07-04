Last Updated:

COVID-19: 90% Of India's Adults Now Vaccinated; Health Minister Lauds PM Modi's Mantra

Written By
Mihir Merchant
India

IMAGE: ANI/PTI


In an interesting development, one which shows India's extraordinary achievement in fighting COVID-19, the Union Health Minister announced on July 4 that India has completed vaccinating 90% of its adult population.

The Union Health Minister, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce this feat and accredited this success of vaccinating 90% of adults in the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas'.

COVID vaccination in India

On January 16, 2021, the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive went into force, with the first round of vaccinations for healthcare personnel. On February 2 last year, frontline employees started receiving vaccinations.

For seniors (over 60 years of age) and people with certain comorbid diseases who are 45 years of age or older, the second round of immunisation began on March 1, 2021.

On April 1 last year, vaccinations for all adults over 45 years old were introduced. The Centre therefore made the decision to broaden the scope of the vaccination programme by enabling all adults to get the Coronavirus vaccine starting on May 1 last year.

On January 3 this year, the immunisation campaign for teenagers between the ages of 15 and 18 began. Beginning on January 10, India began immunising the front-line healthcare personnel, people over 60 with comorbid conditions, and individuals 60 and older with precautionary doses of vaccines.

On March 16, 2022, the nation started immunising children in the age group of 12-14 years. The government also removed the comorbidity clause, making everyone over 60 eligible for the COVID vaccine's booster shot. India started giving COVID-19 vaccine precaution doses to all adults over the age of 18 on April 10.

