COVID-19: 91 new cases in Telangana

Hyderabad, Mar 10 (PTI) Telangana continued to witness less than 100 new COVID-19 cases with just 91 fresh infections being reported on Thursday.

The caseload stood at 7,90,134 with the addition of new cases.

The toll remained 4,111 with no fresh deaths being recorded due to the virus.

A health department bulletin said 184 people recuperated from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative recoveries till date to 7,84,800.

The recovery rate rose to 99.32 per cent.

Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 33, followed by Ranga Reddy 13 district.

The bulletin said 24,444 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 1,223. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.52 per cent, it added. PTI SJR ROH ROH

