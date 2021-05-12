COVID-19: AAP Attacks Punjab Govt Over 'non-usage' Of Ventilators Supplied Under PM-CARES

As the country continues to grapple with the medical equipment crunch created by the second wave of COVID-19, the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday claimed that the ventilators supplied to the state of Punjab under the PM-CARES Fund have been lying unutilized. Pointing out that people are dying in large numbers, party MLA Kultar Singh Sandhwan in a conversation with Republic Media Network, said that around six dozen ventilators under the PM-CARES Fund have been lying unused, and there have been no efforts made by CM Captain Amarinder Singh- government to get the same fixed.

Highlighting that the matter related to the ventilators lying unutilized has been brought up in the legislature time and again, and various meetings have also been held to address the same, he requested the Punjab government to get them fixed as soon as possible. "If you cannot do it take the help of those who can. You have the responsibility of taking care of the people of Punjab, so please do the needful."

He also took to his official Twitter handle to inform the citizens about the unutilized ventilators. Sharing a picture of ventilators dumped in a room, he wrote, "These are the ventilators from the PM CARES Fund lying unused in GGSMC Faridkot." Tagging the Chief Minister's Office, he further added, "Please make them work for the needy COVID-19 patients. I shall be obliged and really appreciate it."

'62 out of 82 PM CARE Fund ventilators not working'

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government claimed that 62 out of 82 ventilators procured under the PM CARES Fund were not working, right from the time they were procured. Citing poor quality as the reason, the government stated, "The general ventilators come at the cost of 10-15 lakhs while the ventilators procured under the PM CARES Fund comes at the cost of 1-1.5 lakh, and they are not good in quality."

Pointing out that this not the situation just in Punjab but all across India, the government said, "We are planning to buy 10 general ventilators, and in the meantime, get the non-functioning ventilators fixed." The government then went on to talk about why the ventilators were not yet fixed till now, and said, "There are just 1-2 mechanics who have been traveling all across Punjab to fix the ventilators, but we will soon get them fixed."

Life-saving equipment like ventilators is a need at a time Punjab is facing a crunch in medical equipment when the COVID-19 cases are at an all-time high. On Tuesday, the state reported 8,668 fresh cases and 217 fatalities, pushing the total caseload to 4,59,268 and the death toll to 10,918. The active cases in the meanwhile stand at 76,856.

(Credit-ANI/Twitter-@Sandhwan)